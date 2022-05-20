One found dead after Hollywood recording studio catches fire

One person was killed and two more injured when a stubborn fire broke out at a recording studio in Hollywood Thursday evening inside a building which also contained a marijuana grow.

The blaze was reported at 5:42 p.m. at the two-story building on the 6600 block of West Lexington Avenue in Hollywood.

While searching the building, Los Angeles Fire Department crews found one person dead inside. The victim's name was not immediately released.

Two others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but were not hospitalized.

The recording studio's compartmentalized layout -- consisting of several small recording rooms with thick soundproofing material in the walls - made the firefight challenging for crews.

"The studios had sound deadening: so that's thick walls, extra insulation, double dry wall and thick windows that held in all of the heat and smoke, making this a very hot and intense firefight," LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said. "Our firefighters took a beating, but they were relentless and extinguished the flames."

The fire was knocked down within 51 minutes, the fire department said.

Media personality Sharon Osbourne, wife of Ozzy Osbourne, posted to Instagram that her daughter, Aimée Osbourne, was working with a producer in one of the recording rooms when the fire broke out, but both escaped.

"It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family," Osbourne wrote.

Although the cause remains unclear, after extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered a suspected marijuana grow on the building's second floor, the fire department said.

LAFD is investigating whether the marijuana grow was legal, and if it caused the fire.

The industrial building was likely constructed in the 1920s, the fire department said. Older such buildings are exempt from fire sprinkler requirements.