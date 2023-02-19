Watch CBS News
One dead, two hospitalized after two-car crash in Lakeview Terrace

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person is dead and two others injured following a two-car crash in Lakeview Terrace.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 6:55 p.m. in the 11900 block of N. Lopez Canyon Road early Saturday evening. 

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, though firefighters said that one person was killed during the incident. 

They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

"One elder female in serious condition and one adult male in fair condition," LAFD said of the others involved in the crash. They were both hospitalized. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 7:46 PM

