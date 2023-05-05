One dead, two hospitalized after abandoned building catches fire in Long Beach

One person was killed and two others hospitalized after an abandoned building in Long Beach caught fire Thursday evening.

According to Long Beach Fire Department, the blaze erupted at around 8:50 p.m., when firefighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

The fire was extinguished at 9:10 p.m.

During a search of the building, firefighters located one person dead and two others in "grave condition." They were both rushed to nearby hospitals.

The age and gender of the victims was not disclosed.

Investigators are on scene to determine a cause of the fire.