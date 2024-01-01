Watch CBS News
One dead, six injured after SUV overturns on 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights

By Dean Fioresi

One person was killed and six others injured when an SUV overturned on the 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning. 

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. on eastbound lanes of the freeway, near Lorena Street, according to California Highway Patrol. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department officers extricated two people from inside of the SUV. One person was pronounced dead at teh scene while six others were rushed to nearby hospitals. 

Their conditions are not known. 

CHP officers issued a SigAlert as the investigation into the crash continued, closing three lanes of the freeway until just before 11:30 a.m. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. 

