One dead, several wounded after drive-by shootings in South LA

A pair of different shootings left one dead and several others wounded in South Los Angeles on Wednesday, and authorities are investigating if a nearby crash that left even more people injured is connected.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that the first shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m., near S. Central Avenue and E. 90th Street at around 12:45 p.m., when a drive-by shooter fired into a crowd of people striking several.

Minutes later, at around 12:50 p.m. near Florence Avenue and Central Avenue, police received a report of another shooting, which left at least two more wounded. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect was driving a dark, four-door sedan and had a dog inside of the car.

In all, police say that one person, a man in his 30s, was killed and four others were wounded by the drive-by shooter, they are said to be in critical but stable condition. Detectives believe that all of the victims are from the neighborhood.

People who live in the area say that the area is well-known for drugs and prostitution.

They're unsure if the shooting is gang-related as the investigation continues.