Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, one wounded following shooting near Skid Row

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 27 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 27 PM Edition) 02:34

Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles. 

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening near 9th Street and San Julian Street. 

Responding Los Angeles Police Department officers found one person, a man in his 20s, dead at the scene. They couldn't locate the second victim, who appears to have left the area following the shooting. 

They are searching for a suspect, a man in his 30s, who fled the scene. 

Officers were investigating whether the incident was gang-related.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 10:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.