One dead, one wounded following shooting in Pomona

Authorities were investigating a deadly double shooting in Pomona, which left one man dead and another wounded Wednesday morning.

The shooting is said to have occurred at around 11 p.m. in the area of W. Mission Boulevard.

Responding officers with Pomona Police Department found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a parked vehicle.

They were both rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of the two men was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The other man was expected to recover, according to police.

Investigators do not believe that the attack was random, and are searching for both suspects and a motive in the shooting.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Pomona Police at (909) 620-2085.