One dead, one killed in Irvine 5 Freeway crash that set semi-truck ablaze

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said.

The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location at 4:08 a.m. reported one person dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed two people, in stable condition, to a hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the location a little after 5:20 a.m.



First published on September 24, 2022 / 7:49 AM

