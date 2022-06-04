One dead, one injured in multi-vehicle collision on 10 Freeway in West Covina

A multi-vehicle collision in West Covina left one person dead and at least one injured Saturday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene on the lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway near the Barranca Street offramp at around 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one person lying in the road, which was covered in debris from the vehicles involved in the collision, of which there were at least three.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thus far one additional injury has been reported in the incident.

Several lanes of the freeway were closed for hours as crews worked to clear the scene and California Highway Patrol officers conducted an investigation.