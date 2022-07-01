Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, one injured following head-on collision in Agoura Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person was dead and one injured as a result of a two-car, head-on collision near Agoura Hills Thursday evening. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies the crash occurred at about 7:25 p.m. on Agoura Road.

It was caused when a driver traveling westbound collided head-on with another traveling eastbound, after one of the two attempted to pass traffic in their lane by switching into the opposing lane. 

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on  minor injuries. 

There was no additional information available due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. 

Anyone with information related to this collision was asked to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at (818) 878-1808.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 7:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.