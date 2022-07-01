One dead, one injured following head-on collision in Agoura Hills

One person was dead and one injured as a result of a two-car, head-on collision near Agoura Hills Thursday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies the crash occurred at about 7:25 p.m. on Agoura Road.

It was caused when a driver traveling westbound collided head-on with another traveling eastbound, after one of the two attempted to pass traffic in their lane by switching into the opposing lane.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on minor injuries.

There was no additional information available due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this collision was asked to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at (818) 878-1808.