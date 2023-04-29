One dead, one hospitalized following drive-by shooting in East Hollywood

One person was killed and another hospitalized in a drive-by shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in East Hollywood.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Mariposa Avenue, just east of Normandie Avenue, at around 2:10 a.m., after learning of the shooting.

Upon arrival, detectives learned that the two victims were standing outside when a car drove up with two people inside. At least one of the two suspects opened fire before driving away from the scene.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. The other man is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

There was no information provided on either the suspects or the vehicle they were driving.