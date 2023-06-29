One dead in fiery crash on 101 Freeway in Studio City

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on the southbound (101) Ventura Freeway near Studio City early Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 3:02 a.m. to the southbound freeway and Tujunga Avenue where they learned the vehicle the victim was driving struck a construction freeway stripper truck and burst into flames, CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks.

The CHP reported the driver of the vehicle was trapped after the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two southbound lanes are now open on Highway 101 and three lanes remain closed at Tujunga Avenue while CHP investigates the crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.