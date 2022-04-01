One dead following shooting near Skid Row; Possible suspect detained
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting Thursday evening near Skid Row.
The shooting was first reported at 9:10 p.m.
According to an LAPD incident report, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and died at the scene.
A potential suspect was reportedly detained near the area while riding a bike on Fifth Street and Maple Avenue.
