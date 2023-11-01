One dead after three-car crash in Whittier

One dead after three-car crash in Whittier

One dead after three-car crash in Whittier

At least one person was killed in a grisly crash involving three cars in Whittier late Wednesday evening.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but California Highway Patrol investigators were sent to the scene at around 7:50 p.m. after learning of the collision.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an official with Office of the Medical Examiner. His identity was not released.

It was unclear what car the victim was in.

With SkyCal overhead, three tow trucks could be seen loading the involved vehicles onto their beds before they were taken away. The road was stained with some sort of liquid and glass could be seen covering the ground as cleanup crews attempted to clear the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.