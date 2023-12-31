Watch CBS News
One dead after shooting in Gramercy Park area

By KCAL-News Staff

A man is dead after a shooting in the Gramercy Park area of Los Angeles on Saturday. 

The incident happened just after 2:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. 94th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

Officers arrived to find the victim, a 27-year-old man, inside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

His identity has not yet been released. 

Investigators believe that the man was sitting in the car when he was approached by an unknown suspect who opened fire and fled. 

There was no further information provided. 

First published on December 31, 2023 / 10:51 PM PST

