One dead after crash near 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

One person was killed in a crash near the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Seal Beach Boulevard near the southbound part of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.

Circumstances leading up to what caused the crash remain unclear.

Investigators have not provided details on the name or gender of the deceased victim.

While their investigation continued, officers closed Seal Beach Boulevard between Old Ranch Parkway and Golden Rain. The freeway ramps at Seal Beach Boulevard were also closed for several hours.