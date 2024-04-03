One dead after car veers 150 feet off cliff in Malibu

Driver killed after veering off cliff in Malibu

One person is dead after a car veered hundreds of feet off a cliff on Wednesday in Malibu.

An aerial look at the car from SkyCal. KCAL News

They were dispatched to Malibu Canyon Road near the Pacific Coast Highway at around 5:30 p.m. after learning of a car that had reportedly driven two miles off the road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they found the car, a silver SUV, 150 feet over the side.

The driver was pronounced dead upon arrival, firefighters said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies say that the driver was ejected during the crash.

Malibu Canyon Road between Civic Center and Piuma Road was expected to be closed until their investigation was completed.

A massive law enforcement presence could be seen in the area with SkyCal overhead. There also appeared to be two other vehicles that had previously plummeted off of the road in the area. One appeared relatively new and the other was extremely rusted.