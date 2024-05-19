One dead after being ejected during two-car crash in Burbank

One person is dead after a violent two-car crash in Burbank late Saturday evening that was likely the result of unsafe speeds, according to police.

The crash happened at around 11:15 p.m. on Vanowen Street west of Hollywood Way, according to a statement from the Burbank Police Department.

"When police officers arrived, they located a male in the roadway who had been ejected from a white Scion," said a statement from police. "The male sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

He has not yet been identified.

The second driver, behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, was found a short distance away. They suffered moderate injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives learned that both cars were traveling eastbound on Vanowen Street "at a high rate of speed."

As they approached Hollywood Way, the two cars collided and then careened into an electrical pole and fire hydrant, police noted.

"The force of the collision knocked the electrical pole down and sheared the fire hydrant," the statement said.

While they're working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, investigators say that it's likely that unsafe speed was a contributing factor.

Anyone with further details was asked to contact detectives at (818) 238-3103.