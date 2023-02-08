One dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Balboa crash

Two vehicles collided at 6400 N. Balboa Blvd. at Victory Blvd. at about 3:46 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Dept. KCAL News

One person was killed and two people were hospitalized in critical condition in a traffic crash in the Lake Balboa area early Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles collided at 6400 N. Balboa Blvd. at Victory Blvd. at about 3:46 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Dept.

A Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Balboa when it collided with the Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Victory, according to LAPD Lt. Matthew Bielski. The Corvette was believed to have driven through a red light.

The Honda driver, its sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Corvette driver and its passenger were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. They were both hospitalized in critical condition.

Further details about the victims were not immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

The collision pushed the two vehicles toward the northeast corner of the intersection.

An advertising sign and a nearby business in a strip mall were damaged by debris and appeared to have been struck by the Corvette.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, and the intersection was expected to remain closed until about 8 a.m.