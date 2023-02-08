Watch CBS News
Local

One dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Balboa crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Lake Balboa: Corvette runs red light, killing Honda driver
Lake Balboa: Corvette runs red light, killing Honda driver 01:14
lake-balboa-fatal-crash.png
Two vehicles collided at 6400 N. Balboa Blvd. at Victory Blvd. at about 3:46 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Dept. KCAL News

One person was killed and two people were hospitalized in critical condition in a traffic crash in the Lake Balboa area early Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles collided at 6400 N. Balboa Blvd. at Victory Blvd. at about 3:46 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Dept. 

A Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Balboa when it collided with the Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Victory, according to LAPD Lt. Matthew Bielski. The Corvette was believed to have driven through a red light.

The Honda driver, its sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Corvette driver and its passenger were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. They were both hospitalized in critical condition.  

Further details about the victims were not immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

The collision pushed the two vehicles toward the northeast corner of the intersection.

An advertising sign and a nearby business in a strip mall were damaged by debris and appeared to have been struck by the Corvette.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, and the intersection was expected to remain closed until about 8 a.m.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 4:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.