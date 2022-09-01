One-day-a-week outdoor watering schedule goes into effect in Pasadena

Tighter rules on watering outdoors went into effect Thursday in Pasadena.

Residents who are served by Pasadena Water and Power are now under a one-day-per-week outdoor watering schedule. The schedule allows even numbered street addresses to water on Mondays, and odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. All watering must take place before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

"Every drop of water that we save now puts us in a better position in the future," PWP interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger said in a statement. And as the unprecedented drought conditions continue in California and across the West, he said this would be an optimum time to invest in water-saving changes like removing thirsty turf and replacing it with drought-tolerant landscaping, or upgrading to more efficient outdoor watering systems.

However, Pasadena is included in the Metropolitan Water District's impending outdoor watering shutdown. Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian acknowledged that even with the new one-day-a-week schedule in effect, residents are still being asked to comply with the outdoor watering shutdown that begins Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Four million people are being asked to stop watering outdoors starting Tuesday so the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline that delivers Colorado River water into Southern California can undergo critical repairs. The pipeline will be shut down and the outdoor water ban is expected to last through Sept. 20.

To prepare for the outdoor watering ban, Metropolitan Water District officials say the last day residents can deep-water trees and shrubs is Monday, Sept. 5, soaking the water to a depth of 8 to 12 inches. During the outdoor watering ban, residents can also add mulch around their trees for added moisture retention, shade plants with a sun cloth, canopy tent or umbrellas, and stop mowing their lawns.