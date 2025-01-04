One arrested for deadly shooting in Temecula

A person was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Temecula early Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 32900 block of Josheroo Court at around 5 a.m. after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"When deputies arrived, they located the suspect and the deceased victim inside the residence," a statement from RSO said.

The person who called 911 was the same person that opened fire on the victim, deputies said. They were arrested without further incident.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or the suspect.

There was no information provided on a motive that led to the shooting.

Central Homicide Unit investigators assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.