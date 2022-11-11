Olympic medals stolen from Orange County home

Orange County deputies are searching for Olympic medals stolen from an Orange County home in October.

According to investigators, the gold, silver and bronze medals were stolen from a home on the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane in Laguna Hills. Deputies said that the medals were being temporarily stored at the home.

The athlete, who played for the US Women's Volleyball team, competed in the last three Olympic Games in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

OC Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (949) 425-1900.