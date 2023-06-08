Olympic Diver and LGBTQ+ Activist, Greg Louganis, to auction off gold medals in Mission Viejo

Olympic Diver and LGBTQ+ Activist, Greg Louganis, will host an event in Mission Viejo Thursday to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS research and LGBTQ+ organizations.

Held at the Mission Viejo Swim Club where Louganis honed his skills, the event will feature an auction of his medals from the Olympics.

During the event, Louganis will share the extraordinary stories behind each medal, as well as the immense challenges he faced during the 1980s, competing in the Olympics while living with HIV-positive status.

The three medals up for auction include the 1988 Gold Medal (estimated value: $800,000 - $1.2 million), the 1984 Gold Medal (estimated value: $600,000 - $900,000), and the 1976 Silver Medal (estimated value: $200,000 - $300,000).

Prior to the final sale on September 14, the medals will be on a global tour, making stops in Los Angeles, New York, and London.