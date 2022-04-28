Olivia Wilde served with custody papers on-stage at CinemaCon

Actress Olivia Wilde was allegedly served legal papers from her ex-partner, "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, while presenting her new film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old Wilde was on stage Tuesday night at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, about to introduce a trailer for her new film "Don't Worry Darling," when the papers were presented.

The documents regarded the custody of their two young children.

Actress and director Olivia Wilde speaks onstage during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

A representative for the 46-year-old Sudeikis told ET that he was unaware when the documents would be delivered and "would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

The two were engaged for several years before breaking things off in late 2020.

"Don't Worry Darling," directed by Wilde, stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles. Wilde and Styles are currently dating.

CinemaCon is an annual movie industry event put on by the National Association of Theatre Owners in which studios and cinema operators gather to present the films that will be released in the coming year.