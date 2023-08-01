Ojai teacher arrested for "unlawful dating relationship" with underage student

Authorities have arrested a teacher who formerly taught at the Oak Grove School in Ojai for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage student during his tenure with the school.

Paul Herder Ventura County Sheriff's Department

In February, deputies were made aware of a cold case sexual assault that began in August of 2013 and lasted through June of 2017, according to a release from Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies identified the suspect as Paul Herder, who was a teacher at Oak Grove School, located at 220 W. Lomita Avenue, at the time of the alleged crime.

"Detectives learned that during Herder's employment as a teacher, he engaged in an unlawful dating relationship with a juvenile student," VCSD said. "Herder coerced the juvenile victim to engage in numerous sexual acts. Herder sent harmful matter to the victim and possessed child pornography for his personal use."

Herder was arrested in Pahoa, Hawaii, in June after detectives successfully traced him and coordinated arrest efforts with the Hawaii Police Department.

He was expedited back to Ventura County on Monday. He has been booked for lewd acts upon a child, unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation of a person under 18, digital penetration of a victim under 18, luring and using a minor for sex acts, VCSD said. He is currently being held on $1.1 million bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

Due to the nature of the crimes, and an extensive teaching history, which includes private tutoring, authorities are hopeful for additional information as they prepare their case. Herder has taught in:

Ojai, Calif.;

Los Angeles, Calif.;

Tucson, Ariz.;

Hamden, Conn.;

Pahoa, Hawaii;

Bangor, Maine;

Chesterfield, England;

unknown locations in Thailand;

unknown locations in Panama.

Anyone with more information or who believes they know additional victims is asked to contact detectives at (805) 384-4722.