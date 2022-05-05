Ohtani tosses seven shutout innings, K's 11 on way to 8-0 victory over Red Sox

The Angels continued their winning ways Thursday afternoon, taking the second-straight game from the Boston Red Sox on the road, earning the series win for their 17th victory of the season - third-best in Major League Baseball.

Reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 3.08 ERA) took the mound for his fifth start of the year, tossing seven shutout innings, striking out 11 and allowing just six hits in his best performance of the young season.

He earned his third win of the year, complemented by a 2-for-4 day at the plate, driving in one of the Halos eight runs.

It was their second-straight game scoring at least eight, after scoring 10 Wednesday evening.

Neither team scored until the seventh inning, when the Angels began to lay it on with a two-run homer off the bat of Jared Walsh, his second in as many games following his 10th inning shot on Wednesday.

With the 2-0 lead heading into the top of the eighth, the Angels added five runs on back-to-back singles from David Fletcher and Ohtani, an RBI groundout from Anthony Rendon and another two-run scoring hit for Walsh, a single to left.

Brandon Marsh put the finishing touches on the day with a 404-foot solo shot to right field.

While the Halos were unable to touch Red Sox starter Rich Hill (0-1, 2.86 ERA), who threw five innings of one-hit ball, striking out six, they took full advantage of young gun Tanner Houck, torching him for seven runs in just 2.1 innings pitched.

Mike Mayers finished the game with two perfect innings, striking out two.

Following their seven-game road trip, the Angels return home Friday where they'll host the Washington Nationals in a three-game interleague series.

The Nationals will send Joan Adon (1-4, 7.33 ERA) to the mound, while the Angels starter has yet to be determined by John Maddon.