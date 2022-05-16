Ohtani homers in second-straight game as Angels top A's, 4-1

The Angels stole three out of four games on the road from the Oakland Athletics over the weekend.

Coming fresh of the heels of a Saturday doubleheader, which the teams split, the Angeles jumped to an early lead Sunday afternoon thanks to Shohei Ohtani's eighth home run of the season - a two-run, 425-foot blast to deep right-centerfield in the top of the first inning of of Oakland starter Frankie Montas.

It was his second-straight game with a two-run home run. He finished the series with five RBIs, three extra base hits and two walks.

The Halos wouldn't score again until the top of the eighth inning on an Anthony Rendon RBI single, which was followed in the next frame by an Andrew Velasquez double, giving them the 4-1 lead.

Oakland's lone run of the contest came in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI groundout off the bat of Jed Lowrie.

Los Angeles only needed two pitchers to get through Sunday's matchup, getting 6 2/3 innings from starter Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 1.91 ERA) and 2 1/3 shutout innings from Jimmy Herget, securing the first save of his MLB career.

Sandoval earned his second win of the year and finished the day allowing just one run on four hits and four walks. He also struck out four.

On the other hand, the Athletics utilized most of their bullpen, sending five additional arms to the mound outside of their starting pitcher. Montas was saddled with the loss despite tossing six innings of two-run baseball. He allowed four hits and one walk, striking out 12 batters along the way.

The Angels continue their road trip Monday in the start of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

The game is slated to begin at 5:05 p.m., and the Halos will send Noah Syndergaard (3-1, 2.45 ERA) to the mound against the Rangers Jon Gray (0-1, 5.51 ERA).