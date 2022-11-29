Officer's widow to file claim against D.A. Gascon over June shooting death

The widow of slain El Monte Police Sgt. Michael Paredes and her attorney are scheduled to announce legal action against L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón and the county Tuesday over the sergeant's shooting death in June.

The D.A. faced criticism following the shooting deaths of Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana in June after it was determined the gunman -- Justin William Flores -- was on probation for a weapon violation that critics contended should have landed him behind bars.