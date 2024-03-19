Watch CBS News
Local News

Murder suspect in custody following SWAT team Gardena search

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A murder suspect that led officers on a vehicle pursuit through the Gardena neighborhood around 11:30 a.m., then fled on foot was in police custody just over an hour later after a SWAT search.

Teams searched for the suspect, described only as a male, primarily at the Aloha Bar business on Vermont Avenue near Gardena Boulevard.

With SKY Cal overhead, as SWAT surrounded the business, two men could be seen exiting, one at a time. Each man was apprehended by police.  

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the suspect they sought is in custody.

gardena-suspect.jpg
Officers take a man into custody following a SWAT search on Vermont Avenue in Gardena. KCALNews
Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 12:19 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.