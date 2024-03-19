Murder suspect in custody following SWAT team Gardena search
A murder suspect that led officers on a vehicle pursuit through the Gardena neighborhood around 11:30 a.m., then fled on foot was in police custody just over an hour later after a SWAT search.
Teams searched for the suspect, described only as a male, primarily at the Aloha Bar business on Vermont Avenue near Gardena Boulevard.
With SKY Cal overhead, as SWAT surrounded the business, two men could be seen exiting, one at a time. Each man was apprehended by police.
The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the suspect they sought is in custody.