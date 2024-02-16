Northridge schools on lockdown after woman shot by female suspect inside vehicle

The Los Angeles Police Department said multiple schools in Northridge are on lockdown after a woman was shot by a 50-year-old female suspect in a vehicle Friday.

The shooting was reported around 11:25. LAPD said they found the victim in a car at a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers are on the scene of the reported shooting in the 17000 block of Plummer Street in Northridge and are staged outside an apartment building in search of a suspect in or near the complex. She is still at large.

A building manager has told officers the suspect lives in the building, apparently alone.

Multiple schools were placed on lockdown during the investigation including Oliver Wendell Holmes International Middle School, Dearborn Elementary Charter Academy, and Highland Hall Waldorf School.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)