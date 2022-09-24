Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive.
Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said.
LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Around 11 a.m. police reported the man had been taken into custody without incident.
