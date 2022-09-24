Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive.

Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. 

LASD air support is overhead assisting police. 

Around 11 a.m. police reported the man had been taken into custody without incident.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 10:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.