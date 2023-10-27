Investigation underway after police shooting at high school in South Gate

Investigation underway after police shooting at high school in South Gate

Police Friday are continuing their investigation after a suspect allegedly tried to run over a Los Angeles Unified School District police officer with an SUV at Legacy High School in South Gate, causing another officer to open fire at the suspect.

The gunfire and the proximity to the campus prompted an active shooter response to the 5200 block of Tweedy Boulevard in South Gate around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the LAUSD police officer at the school opened fire on an SUV that tried to run him over after a high school football game.

One student said the fight involved his friend.

"He was in a football uniform and they pressed him," said Jordan Angel, a student. "They were fighting with him basically, I really don't know why."

The suspect from the SUV is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound within police custody, investigators said. The two school police officers involved were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene after receiving a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian.