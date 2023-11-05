Officers in pursuit of possible kidnapping suspect in Whittier

Pursuit of possible kidnapping suspect in Whittier

Authorities are following a possible kidnapping suspect by helicopter in Whittier. The pursuit originated in Orange County.

The California Highway Patrol began the pursuit around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The chase started when officers first started to stop the car but the driver took off. Around 5:30 p.m., it appeared from SKYCAL that a person exited the vehicle. The car came to a stop in a residential area of Whittier then took off again.

"The CHP still has two or three units behind the car," said Patrick O'Malley, a retired police sergeant.

Around 6 p.m., the suspect exited the southbound 605 Freeway and then reentered in the other direction.

Around 6:10 p.m., the driver was on surface streets in the Long Beach area and driving at unsafe speeds at times.

Around 6:23 p.m. the chase was on the eastbound 105 Freeway, in an area near Downey and Norwalk, at speeds upward of 110 miles per hour.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)