Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers in pursuit of possible kidnapping suspect in Whittier

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Pursuit of possible kidnapping suspect in Whittier
Pursuit of possible kidnapping suspect in Whittier 21:30

Authorities are following a possible kidnapping suspect by helicopter in Whittier. The pursuit originated in Orange County.

The California Highway Patrol began the pursuit around 5:20 p.m. Sunday. 

The chase started when officers first started to stop the car but the driver took off. Around 5:30 p.m., it appeared from SKYCAL that a person exited the vehicle. The car came to a stop in a residential area of Whittier then took off again.

"The CHP still has two or three units behind the car," said Patrick O'Malley, a retired police sergeant. 

Around 6 p.m., the suspect exited the southbound 605 Freeway and then reentered in the other direction.

Around 6:10 p.m., the driver was on surface streets in the Long Beach area and driving at unsafe speeds at times.

Around 6:23 p.m. the chase was on the eastbound 105 Freeway, in an area near Downey and Norwalk, at speeds upward of 110 miles per hour. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 5, 2023 / 6:01 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.