Officers arrest assault suspect after pursuit out of Gardena

Police are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle

Officers were chasing a reported stolen vehicle in the Hawthorne area Thursday. The chase has moved from the freeway to local streets.

According to officers, the driver is suspected of assault. The driver reached speeds of 95 miles per hour on the 105 Freeway.

The pursuit started in the Gardena area around 4:45 p.m. The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit from the Gardena Police Department.

The suspect was on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit. Two passengers got out.

Around 5:01 p.m. the suspect was on 124th Street and Vermont Avenue in Inglewood.

Officers went into tracking mode as the stolen vehicle suspect traveled along El Segundo Boulevard in Inglewood.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers arrested the male driver near the 105 Freeway and Hoover Street in South Los Angeles.

The two passengers who ran out of the vehicle are still outstanding.