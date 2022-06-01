Watch CBS News
Officers engaged in standoff with suspect on roof in South Los Angeles

Authorities were engaged in a standoff with a man in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. 

The man, the subject of a warrant of some sort, fled from officers onto the roofs of several residences in the 81st Street and McKinley Avenue area. 

As a result, Los Angeles Police Department officers established a perimeter around the homes as they monitored the situation. 

At around 8:59 a.m., after some time jumping between roofs and acting in an agitated manner, the man climbed into some trees near an electrical pole. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on June 1, 2022 / 9:02 AM

