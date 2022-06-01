Officers engaged in standoff with suspect on roof in South Los Angeles

Authorities were engaged in a standoff with a man in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

CBSLA

The man, the subject of a warrant of some sort, fled from officers onto the roofs of several residences in the 81st Street and McKinley Avenue area.

As a result, Los Angeles Police Department officers established a perimeter around the homes as they monitored the situation.

At around 8:59 a.m., after some time jumping between roofs and acting in an agitated manner, the man climbed into some trees near an electrical pole.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.