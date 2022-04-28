Officers arrest suspect wanted for fatally shooting Mid-City man walking dog in March

The suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in early March, when a man walking his dog in his Mid-City neighborhood was randomly targeted and left on the street to die, was arrested in Texas after over a month of investigation.

Cliffton Jamaal Styles Hays County Jail

The arrest was made on Wednesday in San Marcos, Texas, where 21-year-old Cliffton Kamal Styles was charged with the murder of Marcos Sandoval, 52.

Sandoval was walking his dog at around 5:30 a.m. in his neighborhood on March 12, when he was fatally shot by Styles. Surveillance footage from the scene show Styles' vehicle pull up next to Sandoval before a couple shouts are heard, followed by shots fired.

Investigators believe that Styles may have been suffering from some sort of mental illness at the time of the shooting and that Sandoval's murder was random and unprovoked.

West Bureau Homicide detectives with LAPD and the FBI Fugitive Task Force coordinated with the San Marcos Police Department, who arrested Styles from his residence in San Marcos early Wednesday morning.

During the investigation they learned that Styles, driving his gray 2020 Ford Fusion, was traveling across the United States for an unknown reason. They were able to track his vehicle leaving San Marcos before traveling to Florida, where he then drove across the country to Los Angeles - where he would commit the murder on March 12.

He then drove to San Diego and finally back to San Marcos, Texas.

Styles has been booked on the murder warrant and faces extradition back to Los Angeles.

Investigators are also under the impression that he may have been involved in other acts of predatory violence during the extensive trip, and if anyone has any additional information, they are urged to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470.