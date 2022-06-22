Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer-involved shooting closes eastbound lanes of I-10 Freeway in Redlands

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 21 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 21 PM Edition) 02:14

The Fontana Police Department closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands as they investigate an officer-involved shooting.

According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check."

The suspect then fled and led police on a pursuit onto the 10 Freeway. The pursuit ended when police conducted a PIT maneuver.

The condition of the suspect is unknown. 

First published on June 21, 2022 / 8:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.