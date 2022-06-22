Officer-involved shooting closes eastbound lanes of I-10 Freeway in Redlands
The Fontana Police Department closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands as they investigate an officer-involved shooting.
According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check."
The suspect then fled and led police on a pursuit onto the 10 Freeway. The pursuit ended when police conducted a PIT maneuver.
The condition of the suspect is unknown.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.