Officer injured in crash after pursuit ends in Burbank

By KCAL-News Staff

One person is in custody after a brief pursuit of a robbery suspect ends in a crash Burbank Thursday morning.

The Burbank Police Department said one of their officers was involved in the crash at Avon Street and Whitnall Highway.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

During a search of the suspect's vehicle, police found what looked like four or five catalytic converters out of the trunk. Each one has an estimated value of $1,000.

