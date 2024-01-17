Off-duty security guard shot and killed outside restaurant in Hawthorne

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after an off-duty security guard was killed during an altercation outside a restaurant in Hawthorne early Wednesday.

Investigators said the 57-year-old Eddie McAllister was shot while he was getting food at Fabulous Burgers, located at 3301 Rosecrans Ave, around 2 a.m. after he got done with work.

Eddie McAllister, 57-years-old McAllister Family

His family obtained video from the incident, which shows an unknown man and McAllister arguing before McAllister falls to the ground. The family is hoping the suspect will come forward.

"You know who you are and you know this is not right. You know God is not pleased with you. Do the right thing and turn yourself in," said Tameco Lisby, family friend.

His family says McAllister leaves behind five children and one grandchild.

The investigation is ongoing at this time as authorities search for a motive and a suspect.