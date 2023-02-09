Watch CBS News
Off-duty deputy dies in single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy died in a single-vehicle traffic collision early Thursday morning.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies from the Lake Elsinore station responded to the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road at 5:14 a.m.

The off-duty Orange County deputy was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash, officials said.

No further details were released. The incident was under investigation.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 12:26 PM

