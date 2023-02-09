Off-duty deputy dies in single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy died in a single-vehicle traffic collision early Thursday morning.
Riverside County sheriff's deputies from the Lake Elsinore station responded to the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road at 5:14 a.m.
The off-duty Orange County deputy was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash, officials said.
No further details were released. The incident was under investigation.
