OCSD conducts 'controlled explosive disposal' at Irvine landfill

Orange County area law enforcement conducted a "controlled explosive disposal" at an Irvine landfill Wednesday morning, getting rid of more than 60 pounds of explosives.

The disposal at Frank R. Bowerman Landfill, initially planned to take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., was briefly pushed back to 11:30 a.m. for undisclosed reasons.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department's Hazardous Devices Section led the disposal.

"They will safely be destroying expired, but still explosive, training materials and explosive materials collected in cases that have been adjudicated," OCSD said in a tweet.

Orange County SD, Fire Authority and Health Care Agency were all on hand for the procedure.

Residents in the surrounding area were warned that loud explosions would be heard until they were able to safely dispose of all materials.

HDS will safely be detonating most of the materials in 'shot holes' dug into the ground. Approximately eight pounds of material will be detonated in HDS' total containment vessel, a fully enclosed container designed to safely transport or destroy explosives. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) June 8, 2022