Ocean water use warning issued for popular LA County beaches

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 30 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 30 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 30 AM Edition)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water warning for some popular beaches.

The department says people should use caution and avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

The warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Find a map of impacted locations and more information at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.