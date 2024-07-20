Ocean water near Ballona Creek closed after 15,000 gallon sewage spill

Los Angeles County public health officials have issued an ocean water closure near Ballona Creek after nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled on Saturday.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid the water and wet sand within a one mile radius of Ballona Creek, which reaches the Pacific Ocean between Playa Del Rey Beach and Venice Beach, according to a statement from the LA County Department of Public Health.

The sewage discharged happened at around 4 p.m. on Saturday near the 2700 block of S. Cresta Place, which caused the untreated waste to enter the creek.

"The cause of the sewage discharged was a broken water main that pushed sand into the sewer causing the blockage," the statement said.

The closure is slated to last for as little as 48 hours and until at least two water quality tests indicate that the bacteria levels meet normal health standards.

Water sampling will begin on Monday, July 22, officials said.