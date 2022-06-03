OC trauma surgeons and medical professionals wear orange to protest against gun violence

Trauma surgeons, nurses and other medical workers at UC Irvine Health put on orange T-shirts and caps as part of "National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

"Nobody's immune from gun violence," said Dr. Theresa Chin. "We wear orange because that's what hunters wear when they're in the woods to protect themselves and others. Today we want to remember those who have been hurt or killed by gun violence."

Healthcare workers called attention to the fact that firearms have surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 0 and 19. The medical staff at UC Irvine Health, an Orange County level 1 trauma center, treated 145 gunshot victims in 2021.

"We, as trauma surgeons and medical care clinicians, see patients at their worst," said Chin. "When it's something that can be easily preventable... It's important to bring awareness."

The demonstration comes just a couple of days after a gunman shot and killed four people at a Tulsa, Oklahoma Clinic and over a week after 19 kids and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas.

"We got into medicine wanting to help people and we do our best," said Dr. Victor Joe. "It's very sad to hear."

Dr. Claire Sakae, a critical care fellow, brought her children to the rally. She said she was proud that she can make an impact and help save victims.

"Hopefully one day I can hopefully save someone else's kids," said Sakae.

They said that while there are no easy solutions for gun violence, the doctors are pushing for gun safety education and mental health awareness. They advise everyone to check in, focus on one another and show kindness as well as grace.