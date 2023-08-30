OC Supervisors hold climate resiliency investigation hearing

As most of Orange County is under a heat advisory until Wednesday night, local leaders gathered to discuss the challenges related to climate change and recommendations by experts for future adaptations.

Orange County Supervisors Katrina Foley and Vince Sarmiento led a Climate Resiliency Investigative Hearing with various Orange County officials.

From coastal erosion prevention to wildfire danger awareness, the goal of the hearing was to create a local climate action plan that could help with transportation and city planning in the future. Other topics included innovative recycling programs and clean renewable power options.

The meeting comes as temperatures in the region have been soaring. Meteorologists said the heat advisory will cool off by Thursday for much of Southern California.

"Temperatures in most areas will drop below normal levels by Thursday and as much as 5-15 degrees below normal by Friday, with valley areas only in the upper 70s and 80s, a good 20 degrees cooler than today," according to the National Weather Service.