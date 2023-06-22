Enter to win a family 4-pack of 1-day admission tickets to the OC Fair

It's summertime and that means 23 days of fun at the OC Fair! This year we'll be "Happy Together™" at the OC Fair from July 14-August 13 with great food, music, shopping, exhibits and rides. With so much fun to be had, CBS Los Angeles would like to offer lucky viewers a family 4-pack of 1-day admission tickets to the OC Fair, including three (3) carnival passes per person. Enter below for your chance to win!

Don't want to wait? Tickets are on sale now HERE. Advance ticket purchase is required as the OC Fair is limiting the number of admission tickets available for each day. Choose your days and plan your summer!

2023 OC Fair:

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 92626

July 14-Aug. 13, 2023

Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – midnight

The OC Fair is closed Monday and Tuesday

Parking prices: on-site purchase only

$12 for cars, motorcycles

$24 for limos, buses

Cash or credit accepted; advance parking is not available.