OC DA: Woman deliberately hit and killed man she thought was trying to run over cat in Cypress

A woman was charged with murder Wednesday for running over a man she thought was trying to run over a cat in a Cypress street.

(credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office)

Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with one felony count of murder in connection with the confrontation that left 43-year-old Luis Anthony Victor dead on Sunday.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Esser was driving in the 9700 block of Graham Street in Cypress Sunday night when she confronted a man she believed was trying to run over a cat in the street. She got out of her car and recorded herself cursing at the man she thought was trying to run over a cat, prosecutors said, prompting Victor to get out of his own vehicle as well.

Esser allegedly kept arguing with Victor when she got back in her car, but instead of driving away, she made a three-point turn and drove back towards Victor in the direction of a cul-de-sac, the DA's office said. When she made another U-turn and sped up, prosecutor say she drove directly at Victor, hitting him with the right front of her car.

Victor was thrown into the air and landed on Esser's hood and windshield, then flipped several times before he landed at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This action showed a complete disregard for human life," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Esser is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 13.