OC Christian retreat center's wooden cross sawed in half by vandal

An outdoor large wooden cross at an Orange County Christian retreat center was chain-sawed in half, destroyed, with center staff wondering who would do such a thing.

The Santiago Retreat Center sent out the vandalism notice, with photos of the sawed cross Friday, saying it's a mystery how it happened since they have 24-hour security.

The center said they are saddened by the act that happened during the first week of youth Vacation Bible Camp.

The Santiago Retreat Center's 14-foot wooden cross was sawed in half by a vandal Santiago Retreat Center

"We will replace the cross, of course," said Mark McElrath, executive director of Santiago Retreat Center. "Friends of Santiago are already sending donations for a new cross and scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford to attend camp this summer."

The 14-foot cross was recently dedicated just before Father's Day in June. Center staff said a report was filed with the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Santiago Retreat Center's cross before it was vandalized Santiago Retreat Center