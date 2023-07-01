OC Christian retreat center's wooden cross sawed in half by vandal
An outdoor large wooden cross at an Orange County Christian retreat center was chain-sawed in half, destroyed, with center staff wondering who would do such a thing.
The Santiago Retreat Center sent out the vandalism notice, with photos of the sawed cross Friday, saying it's a mystery how it happened since they have 24-hour security.
The center said they are saddened by the act that happened during the first week of youth Vacation Bible Camp.
"We will replace the cross, of course," said Mark McElrath, executive director of Santiago Retreat Center. "Friends of Santiago are already sending donations for a new cross and scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford to attend camp this summer."
The 14-foot cross was recently dedicated just before Father's Day in June. Center staff said a report was filed with the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
for more features.