Watch CBS News
Local

OC Christian retreat center's wooden cross sawed in half by vandal

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An outdoor large wooden cross at an Orange County Christian retreat center was chain-sawed in half, destroyed, with center staff wondering who would do such a thing.

The Santiago Retreat Center sent out the vandalism notice, with photos of the sawed cross Friday, saying it's a mystery how it happened since they have 24-hour security.

The center said they are saddened by the act that happened during the first week of youth Vacation Bible Camp.

sawed-cross.jpg
The  Santiago Retreat Center's 14-foot wooden cross was sawed in half by a vandal Santiago Retreat Center

"We will replace the cross, of course," said Mark McElrath, executive director of Santiago Retreat Center. "Friends of Santiago are already sending donations for a new cross and scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford to attend camp this summer."

The 14-foot cross was recently dedicated just before Father's Day in June. Center staff said a report was filed with the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

santiago-cross.jpg
Santiago Retreat Center's cross before it was vandalized Santiago Retreat Center
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.