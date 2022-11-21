OC children's ministry director charged with sexually assaulting teen

Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico Orange County District Attorney's Office

An Orange County man who worked as a children's ministry director and a music teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl and allegedly secretly recording her while she was nude, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying other potential victims.

Aliso Viejo resident Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico, 39, was arrested on Oct. 31 by Orange Police on suspicion of sexual assault crimes against a teenage girl.

Boloico is charged with one felony county of sexual penetration of a child over 14 by a foreign object and fear; one felony count of sexual penetration of an unconscious victim; one felony count of a lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15; and a felony count of using an underage person for obscene matter.

He faces a maximum sentence of 11 years and four months if convicted on all charges.

Boloico is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16 at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana. He's currently held at Theo Lacy Facility in the City of Orange on $500,000 bond.

Boloico has worked at several Orange County schools and churches since 2012 as a children's ministry director, dance instructor, drama teacher, creative arts director and after-school program leader, according to the OCDA's office.

Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico has worked at the Community Roots Academy in Laguna Niguel; the Orange County Children's Theraputic Arts Center in Santa Ana; the Southeastern California - OC Grace Church in Garden Grove; Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Tustin; and Storeybook Creative Dance in Orange. Boloico last worked for the Newport Subacute Healthcare Center in the City of Costa Mesa where he worked with the elderly, the OCDA's office said.

Anyone with information about additional potential victims is asked to contract Orange Police Department Detective Augie Rocha at (714) 744-7579.