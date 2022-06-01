OC beaches suffering from lifeguard shortage

OC beaches in danger of shutting down due to lifeguard shortage

Summer is right around the corner — but several pools, lakes and beaches are in danger of shutting down due to a shortage of lifeguards.

"We had a horrible turnout for our lifeguard tryout," said Seal Beach Marine Safety/Lifeguard Chief Joe Bailey.

As beach weather heats up around the Southland, lifeguard chiefs are doing their best to prevent a bummer summer.

"Normally we would get 30-40 people to come and apply — and usually we need to hire 10-12, so the numbers usually work out pretty good," said Bailey. "This year we had eight people show up to our tryout."

It's a problem that communities are facing across the country. Bailey thinks the pay has a lot to do with the shortage.

Seal Beach lifeguards make $18.25 an hour to start. Even though Long Beach pays more, he says, cities up and down the coast are feeling the squeeze.

"I know I've talked with our counterparts in Long Beach and Huntington [Beach] and Laguna [Beach] — a lot of people have half the turnout they used to," said Bailey.

In Newport Beach, less than half of the number of normal applicants tried out. Lifeguard Assistant Chief Brian O'Rourke says he's filled all of the positions but hiring is not like it used to be.

"It could be a host of reasons. Coming out of the pandemic, it's just changed our culture and society. ... There's a lot of different things with what's going on with the internet — with people making money on that," said O'Rourke. "People want flexibility and to work from home, so all those issues can contribute to what's going on in the hiring process."

At the beach Tuesday, people reacted to fewer lifeguards applying this summer.

"It's actually a bit terrifying, because for me, I'm a weak swimmer," one beachgoer said.

Lifeguards in Orange County are usually between the ages of 16-22 years old.

"I guess putting my kids in swimming lessons would be a good idea," said another beachgoer.

Bailey said that up until ten years ago, lifeguards would be making double minimum wage. Currently, lifeguards are making $3-$4 above minimum wage.